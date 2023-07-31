Federal judge blocks book ban

Federal judge places a temporary block on new state book law

A federal judge is temporarily blocking parts of a new law that could require moving or removal of certain books in public and school libraries. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Brooks granted a preliminary injunction against sections one and five of Act 372, saying the sections likely violate the First Amendment. Section one deals with penalties if certain books are made available to minors and section five outlines procedures for requesting books be removed or relocated. Several entities including the Fayetteville Public Library, the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library and the Central Arkansas Library System, are challenging the law through a federal lawsuit.

Asa Hutchinson near the bottom of Republican candidates

A just-released New York Times/Sienna poll placed former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson near the bottom of choices among Republicans likely to participate in the party’s presidential primaries. Hutchinson’s support is listed as below 1%. Former President Trump leads the poll as the top choice of 54% of respondents with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis second at 17%.

Early voting in Arkansas River Valley

Early voting begins in the Arkansas River Valley tomorrow for voters in Sebastian and Alma counties. Both ballot matters would extend existing sales taxes if approved. Sebastian County voters are deciding if a county-wide 1% sales tax first approved in 1994 will remain for another 10 years. If rejected, the tax will sunset next summer.

Alma voters are determining if a 1% sales tax approved in 2014 will stay on the books. It’s scheduled to end this fall. Early voting begins at 9 a.m. tomorrow through Friday, and is available again a week from today. Election Day is a week from tomorrow when polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

National Weather Service issues heat advisories for NWA

The National Weather Service is issuing heat advisories again today for the region. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach between 96-100 with heat index readings near 110 in the Arkansas River Valley and around 105 in Northwest Arkansas. The heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be even hotter.

Arkansas gas prices increasing

Gas prices in Arkansas are about 20 cents a gallon more expensive than this time last week. The website GasBuddy reports the average price of gas in the state is now $3.39. That is about 31 cents higher than this time last month. The average gallon of gas is still about 37 cents cheaper than a year ago.

NWA Naturals take a break post Traveler series