Public Libraries

-
The Gravette Public Library has brought back its popular Blind Date With a Book program for the month of February. The annual event introduces patrons to…
-
Thursday night, historian, author and artist, Nell Irvin Painter, will participate in a discussion hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System. The…
-
As the Fayetteville Public Library reopens following a major expansion, we listen back to some of our reporting about the facility and its services from…
-
For more than a century, libraries have collected fines on overdue items. A 2017 study from the Library Journal found that 92 percent of libraries in the…