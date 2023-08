International violinist Natasha Korsakova plays in Firmin-Garner Performance Studio

This week violinist and author Natasha Korsakova is performing several times in Fayetteville and Fort Smith. Fortunately, one of her stops was in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio yesterday.

Korsakova will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in the Butterfield Trail Village performance hall in Fayetteville and at 7 p.m. on Saturday in First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Tickets are $20 in Fayetteville and are free in Fort Smith. To buy tickets for Fayetteville, email rstamps@btvillage.org