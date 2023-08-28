'Points of Departure' returns for a third season
Season three of the podcast Points of Departure comes out today. The series is a collaboration between KUAF and the Arkansas Global Changemakers - focused on conversations with people in Arkansas and around the world who are trying to find local solutions to today's biggest global problems. Ahead of today's release, the hosts Rogelio Garcia Contreras and Laurence Hare sat down with the show's producer, Daniel Caruth, to preview the upcoming season.