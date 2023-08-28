© 2023 KUAF
Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

'Points of Departure' returns for a third season

By Daniel Caruth
Published August 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT

Season three of the podcast Points of Departure comes out today. The series is a collaboration between KUAF and the Arkansas Global Changemakers - focused on conversations with people in Arkansas and around the world who are trying to find local solutions to today's biggest global problems. Ahead of today's release, the hosts Rogelio Garcia Contreras and Laurence Hare sat down with the show's producer, Daniel Caruth, to preview the upcoming season.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
Related Content
  • Points of Departure
    Arkansas Global Changemakers presents, with KUAF, the podcast Points of Departure, an extension of their work connecting people from around the world to each other to discuss possible solutions for local manifestations of global problems.