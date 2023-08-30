Walton Arts Center exhibits "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time"

The third annual exhibition “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” at Walton Arts Center opens to the public Friday evening. The works come from 67 different artists from 20 different cities…from Bella Vista to Van Buren. Kathy Thompson, a Fayetteville-based artist, is again curating.

The third iteration of the regional art exhibition is the same as the first two. Artists of any experience, age or medium submitted works for possible inclusion during the summer.

The first two exhibitions included painting, photography, pottery, collage, jewelry, fabric and more. Kathy Thompson said the thrill is watching the entries get submitted. The challenges are selecting only the amount of art that can fit into the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at Walton Arts Center and then coordinating the work in the gallery.

The public reception is Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the exhibition remains up through Sunday, October 29. The gallery schedule is a bit unusual…10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and one hour before any Walton Arts Center performance and during those performance’s intermissions.

You do not need a ticket to the mainstage performances to take advantage of the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. Some of the works are for sale, that’s up to the individual artist, and 100% of any sales are directed to the artist. The opening reception for “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” is Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.