LARPing at the library

Crawford County reporting error

A reporting error is likely to cost Crawford County more than $3.5 million. A May 2022 election county-wide to extend a 1% sales and use tax was approved by the voters. As Talk Business & Politics reports, prior to an election, a city or county may provide the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration with proof of publication and the mayor or judge’s proclamation of election results at least 90 days prior to the effective date of the tax. Crawford County did not do this in time.

Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap told Talk Business & Politics they certified the election, but some paperwork that was supposed to be filed didn’t get filed. The situation has now been fixed, but the sales tax continuation will not resume until Jan. 1, 2024.

Rotary Youth Exchange Program

Nine high school students are studying abroad this fall, thanks to a northwest Arkansas Rotary Club youth exchange program, now in its 40th year. Paul Reagan is a member of Fayetteville Rotary Club, which is located within regional District 6110 encompassing the four corners of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

“The study abroad program available through Rotary allows the high school student to study in another country for one school year," Reagan said. "So usually in August or September and return in June or July.”

The scholarships are raised by members and help cover the costs of school fees, room and board with host families, and also provide a monthly stipend. Travel is not covered.

“Students apply online," he said. "And fill out a rather extensive application in fact it may be the most extensive application they fill out in their lifetime because most of them are underage. I do not think if I saw that program when I was that age, I would even have considered applying. It's a rare group that chooses that option.”

The benefits of programs like Rotary Youth Exchange have been quantified by the American Psychological Association showing individuals who study abroad tend to be more enterprising and creative .

“A couple of examples are one young man from Fayetteville in fact he's a restaurant owner in Fayetteville now, The Atlas, he went to France and studied in a French cooking school high school his brother is now in the diplomatic corps in Africa,” Reagan said.

Reagan said this is a true exchange program: families here are hosting students from France, Italy and Germany, matched with local schools. Nationwide Rotarians coordinate almost 10,000 student exchanges per year.

LARP Day at the Fayetteville Public Library

The Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a live-action role-play -- or LARP-- Day this Saturday. The event will bring participants into the library’s innovation center to take part in workshops to learn skills such as foam dagger making and medieval fashion design. Attendees will also have the chance to try out some faux-combat with local LARP group Amtgard on the gathering glade.

Fabrication Robotics Lab Coordinator Shelby Fleming says an event like the LARP day offers community members a different kind of experience.

“Me being in the fabrication robotics lab I’m constantly making things and thinking critically and problem solving in very unique ways,” Fleming said. “And then just to give someone another creative outlet in order to explore another community entity that they can get involved in their area. A lot of people haven’t had this type of experience or exposure before so they can really you know dive into something that they might have not felt a part of before.”

Fleming says there’s something for everyone at the event-- even if you just want to come check out the innovation center.

“You know, it's for LARPers, creatives, anyone that likes learning about medieval things as well,” she said. “It’s a great day for cosplayers as well. We had a lot of cosplayers show up last year in elf attire. So, it's just a great, fun day. We also have like a photo booth where you can dress up in LARP attire, and then we actually e-mail your photo at the very end.”

The action begins at the Fayetteville Public Library at 10 a.m. Visit their website for more information.

"What Happens Later" trailer released

The first glimpse of a movie filmed in northwest Arkansas is now available. The trailer for “What Happens Later” has been released.

The film stars Meg Ryan and David Duchovny and was directed by Meg Ryan. The rom-com about a former couple coincidentally reunited at an airport appears to use both XNA and Crystal Bridges as backdrops. The film will open in theaters Oct. 13.

Badgers defeat Hogs

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorback volleyball team came within a couple of points of pulling off the upset of No. 1 Wisconsin last night in Barnhill Arena. The Badgers defeated Arkansas 15-13 in the fifth set. The two teams meet again tonight at 7 p.m.