UofA Honor's College hosts "Engineering Antiquity"
During the spring semester, the University of Arkansas’ Honor College will conduct a signature seminar titled “Engineering Antiquity” about the marvels of ancient engineering. Seminar leader, College of Engineering associate dean for academics and civil engineer Kevin Hall visits The Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the symposium.
He said that, throughout the forum, he'll examine the “how” of ancient engineering wonders, but he will also cover the “why.”