UofA Honor's College hosts "Engineering Antiquity"

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT
University of Arkansas

During the spring semester, the University of Arkansas’ Honor College will conduct a signature seminar titled “Engineering Antiquity” about the marvels of ancient engineering. Seminar leader, College of Engineering associate dean for academics and civil engineer Kevin Hall visits The Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the symposium.

He said that, throughout the forum, he'll examine the “how” of ancient engineering wonders, but he will also cover the “why.”

University of Arkansas
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
