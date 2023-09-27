Tech and gaming influencers take over Bud Walton Arena for ReWired Fest

For two days early next month, ReWired Fest will take over Bud Walton Arena. The event will involve technology, esports, food, entertainment and gaming. And there will be celebrity influencers - who have more than 200 million combined followers - including Dude Perfect, Danny Duncan and Typical Gamer.

We spoke with Russell Cassevah, the founder and CEO of Little Bricks Charities and Trevor Drinkwater, founder and CEO of Trusted Influence, and the event organizer for the second annual Re-Wired Fest. It takes place October 6th and 7th in Fayetteville. It is free and open to the public.