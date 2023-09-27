© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support all the news, music, and community you get from KUAF everyday! Give now and choose from two 10-watt Wonder thank you gifts!
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Tech and gaming influencers take over Bud Walton Arena for ReWired Fest

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
courtesy
/
ReWired Fest

For two days early next month, ReWired Fest will take over Bud Walton Arena. The event will involve technology, esports, food, entertainment and gaming. And there will be celebrity influencers - who have more than 200 million combined followers - including Dude Perfect, Danny Duncan and Typical Gamer.

We spoke with Russell Cassevah, the founder and CEO of Little Bricks Charities and Trevor Drinkwater, founder and CEO of Trusted Influence, and the event organizer for the second annual Re-Wired Fest. It takes place October 6th and 7th in Fayetteville. It is free and open to the public.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EsportstechnologyOzarks at Large
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams