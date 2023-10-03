Celebrating The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee, Ask ARDOT

The Arkansas Department of Transportation launches Ask ARDOT

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has launched a new customer service portal. In a news release Monday, the department announced the platform is called “Ask ARDOT” and will allow the public to submit comments and inquiries about Arkansas’ highways and interstates. The portal can be found at the department of transportation’s website.

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee celebration kicks off this weekend

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee is hosting their 73rd annual celebration in Tahlequah this Friday and Saturday.

The festival celebrates the ratification of the tribe’s bylaws and federal corporate charter. Festivities will include a stickball tournament, Cornstalk Shoot, Tradition Keepers Awards ceremony, entertainment, and an address by Keetoowah Chief Joe Bunch. A traditional meal will be served at noon on Saturday. You can find a link to more details on our website.

Lakisha Bradley receives Creative Impact Award

Lakisha Bradley is the 2023 recipient of $25,000 with the Creative Impact Award from Artists 360, a program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance. Bradley is the founder My-T-By-Design, a therapeutic art studio that offers non-clinical art services and licensed mental health counseling. In addition to regular studio programming, she serves the community including the juvenile justice system, assisted living facilities, and more. She said that receiving this award is helping her keep the studio lights on so that they can continue to be a light of hope in the community.

Arkansas women's golf team secures lead in tournament

The Arkansas women’s golf team finished the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational with a four shot lead yesterday. Five Razorback golfers are in the top five, led by Maria José Marin with a 5-under 67 and Ela Anacona in second with a 4-under 68. The tournament continues play through Wednesday.

Razorback gymnastics announces 2024 schedule

And the Razorback gymnastics team has announced their schedule. The squad will have 11 regular season meets, with five in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks open their season on Friday, Jan. 12 in Barnhill Arena against Georgia. The two final meets of the season will be hosted in Bud Walton Arena in March. The team is coached by Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber, who will be entering her fifth season with the Razorbacks.