"Hidden" images reveal the legacy of slavery in American art

In the new book "Hidden in Plain Sight: Concealing Enslavement in American Visual Culture," Rachel Stephens reveals the ways enslaved people were depicted - or obscured - in antebellum art and propaganda and how that has impacted art, culture and society today. Stephens is an associate professor of art history at the University of Alabama and was a 2018 Tyson Scholar at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

"Hidden in Plain Sight" is out now from the University of Arkansas Press.