"Hidden" images reveal the legacy of slavery in American art

By Daniel Caruth
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
In the new book "Hidden in Plain Sight: Concealing Enslavement in American Visual Culture," Rachel Stephens reveals the ways enslaved people were depicted - or obscured - in antebellum art and propaganda and how that has impacted art, culture and society today. Stephens is an associate professor of art history at the University of Alabama and was a 2018 Tyson Scholar at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
"Hidden in Plain Sight" is out now from the University of Arkansas Press.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
Related Content