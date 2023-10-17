© 2023 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Dismissing hillbilly myths with "Ozark Culture" seminar

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
Photo by Derek Livingston
/
Unsplash

Three University of Arkansas educators will lead an Honors College seminar, Ozark Culture, next spring. The three faculty members are the State Folklorist of Arkansas Virginia Siegel, instruction and outreach unit head for the special collections division in the University of Arkansas Libraries Joshua Youngblood, and Jared Phillips, who teaches Ozarks history, rural development, and food systems in the U of A History Department.

They came to the Carver Center for Public Radio recently to talk about the course. Jared Phillips said having three people from different disciplines lead the class about an evolving, complicated matter like Ozark culture is a benefit for students.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
