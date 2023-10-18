A new series devoted to thriving with neurodiversity

Earlier this year Dayamara Baker made the decision to close The Rockin’ Baker Academy. The nonprofit bakery and job-training program had served the autistic and larger neurodivergent community of northwest Arkansas for six years. The press release announcing the closure included, “even as Rockin’ Baker Academy closes its doors, the door to your future will remain wide open.”

This week, Dayamara is teaming up with Sandy Wright, a certified professional coach, to start a five-week series called Thriving with Neurodiversity. The sessions will be hosted at Natural Grocers in Fayetteville and carry titles like Building on Your Strengths and Taking Care of Those Who Care. Daymara said the decision to close the Rockin’ Baker Academy did open up another opportunity.