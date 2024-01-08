Ozark Beer Company hosts volunteer fair

A volunteer fair tomorrow night in Rogers will offer a chance for people to become more familiar with about a dozen non-profits. Ozark Beer Company will host the fair. Gabrielle Ybarra, events manager at Ozark Beer, said she wants the spirit of New Year’s resolutions to inspire people’s volunteerism.

“Things they want to do to be a better person or volunteer or do new hobbies," Ybarra said. "So we thought doing it at the beginning of the year would be a good segue with that.”

Participating nonprofit groups include the NWA Humane Society and Beaver Watershed Alliance. Ybarra said the volunteer fair is open to anybody and is designed as a low-key way to learn more about the organizations.

“People can grab a drink, and then head up the stairs and it will encompass the whole room," she said. "You can walk around from table to table and chat with someone who is affiliated with the organization.”

Marty Shutter, Ozark Beer’s marketing director, said getting people in one place can also lead to collaborations between the participating groups.

“Our existing customers will be exposed to something new," Shutter said. "But there’s always cool overlap in the nonprofit world where almost always someone comes away from something like this like ‘Oh, I’m gonna work with them on this thing now,’ or ‘Oh, I didn’t know that this was so easy to do.’”

The Ozark Beer Volunteer Fair is tomorrow from 4-8 p.m. at the brewer’s downtown Rogers location on North Arkansas Street. No pre-registration is required.