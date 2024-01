In the embrace of nothingness, there exists a duality that is both sweet and reflective, inviting us to surrender to t he tranquil depths of stillness. Simultaneously, nothingness serves as a poignant release, a letting go of the burdens of pain and the complexities of life. Today in Sound Perimeter we listened to music representing nothingness as a liberating surrender, a glowing the weight of existence to dissipate, leaving room for a quiet rejuvenation of the spirit.For more about the artist, Lido Pimienta.

