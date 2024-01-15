© 2024 KUAF
Disparities exist for child-wellbeing in Arkansas, especially among black kids and families

By Daniel Caruth
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:48 PM CST
kuaf

Last week, the Annie E. Casey Foundation released its latest "Race for Results" study, which looks at the wellbeing of children of different races in 46 of 50 U.S. states. The study examines 12 indicators - in topics ranging from health and education to social factors - to give kids in each state a total score out of 1,000.
Arkansas ranked 42nd out of 46, with black children in the state getting a score of just 299. We hear from Leslie Boissiere, Vice President of external affairs from Annie E. Casey, about the results of the report and speak with Maricella Garcia from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families about what challenges kids in Arkansas face and the policy measure needed to see improvements.

Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargechildrenHealth careAnnie E. Casey Foundation
