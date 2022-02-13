Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count Data Book was released this week. The report analyzing child wellbeing ranks Arkansas 39th in the U.S.,…
Arkansas State Sen. Greg Leding is a founding board member of the national nonprofit organization, Human Rights for Kids, which works to protect both…
Arkansas has seen a decline in childhood vaccinations compared to last year. ARKids First and the Department of Human Services have launched the Don't…
The USDA has issued a waiver allowing schools to serve free meals to all children, not just students, through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out.…
The Annie E. Casey Foundation has released the 31st edition of its Kids Count Data Book. The annual report looks at child well-being in the United States…
A new report by Georgetown University Center for Children and Families reveals that millions of American children are uninsured -- a trend reversal --…
Every year, the Annie E. Casey Foundation releases a report that looks at trends in child well-being. The 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book was released…
The holidays can be a stressful time for many parents. Ozarks at Large’s Christina Karnatz recently spoke with child education specialists about how to…