The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

A trip to Wilson Springs Preserve, one of Fayetteville's last prairies

By Jack Travis
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:42 PM CST
NWA Land Trust director of land stewardship and research Marson Nance at Wilson Springs Preserve.
Earlier this week, we heard from Ozarks at Large reporter Jack Travis about the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust’s effort to protect 10,000 acres of land in the region. Jack visited Wilson Springs Preserve with Marson Nance, the land trust’s director of stewardship and research, to learn more about the landscape and why its preservation is vital for maintaining Northwest Arkansas’ original scenery.

One of the last tallgrass prairies in northwest Arkansas in the Wilson Springs Preserve.
A trail at the preserve, lined with felled trees.
The view from a bird blind overlooking a small swamp in Wilson Springs Preserve.
