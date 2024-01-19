A trip to Wilson Springs Preserve, one of Fayetteville's last prairies
Earlier this week, we heard from Ozarks at Large reporter Jack Travis about the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust’s effort to protect 10,000 acres of land in the region. Jack visited Wilson Springs Preserve with Marson Nance, the land trust’s director of stewardship and research, to learn more about the landscape and why its preservation is vital for maintaining Northwest Arkansas’ original scenery.
1 of 3 — Grove Images - 2024-01-19T145408.776.png
One of the last tallgrass prairies in northwest Arkansas in the Wilson Springs Preserve.
Jack Travis / kuaf
A trail at the preserve, lined with felled trees.
A trail at the preserve, lined with felled trees.
Jack Travis / kuaf
3 of 3 — Grove Images - 2024-01-19T145515.223.png
The view from a bird blind overlooking a small swamp in Wilson Springs Preserve.
Jack Travis / kuaf