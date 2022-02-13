Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Outdoors
Coordinators for the Slow Streets NWA program are asking for public input on expanding routes intended to provide safe access for pedestrians and cyclists…
Ozark Mountain Farm and Forest School, established two years ago in Northwest Arkansas, provides preschoolers a playful head start in ecology,…
Arkansas State Parks, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, is launching a passport program. The new, free initiative…
The U.S. Trail Running Conference is coming to Fayetteville in 2020. The event will be held in October with three days of activities for trail race…
Every Kid Outdoors enables fourth grade students, their families, friends and classmates to receive free admission to federal public lands and…
Mappy Hour is a community of urban-dwelling outdoor enthusiasts. The organization started in New York City in 2014 and today has chapters across North…
The Outback in the Ozarks race sends runners all over northwest Arkansas, through five state parks, over hills and into the middle of the night.
Jim Warnock loves to hike. The school principal (in Alma) will be at Hobbs State Park Sunday to talk about long hikes and short ones, too.
Everybody has a theory about what makes autumn colors in the Ozarks pop...or not. We sought out experts to find the answer to a listener's question.
In our monthly Three People series, we speak with outdoors advocates Misty Murphy, Flip cutoff, and Joe Neal, who encourage people to enjoy nature both…