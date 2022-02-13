Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Conservation
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is calling for public comment on a proposal to remove the term “karst” from its National Handbook of…
In the mid-1990s, dozens of bald eagles started dying at DeGray Lake after exhibiting neurological symptoms like stumbling, flying into cliffs and stooped…
We head to historic Springtown in southwest Benton County where Marson Nance, director of land protection and stewardship for the Northwest Arkansas Land…
This winter, a juvenile white American bison joined a herd of brown bison pastured for public view on Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. The 10,000 acre private…
Last week, the University of Arkansas carried out a prescribed burn on 10 acres of an oak savanna habitat that is being restored and enhanced in south…
A 720-acre wilderness encompassing the scenic I-49 Bobby Hopper Tunnel was recently privately purchased for placement under a perpetual conservation…
Today is World Turtle Day, so we're taking the time to appreciate Arkansas turtles with herpetologist Kory Roberts, author of the website Herps of…
Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists has helped conserve Arkansas' natural habitat for more than a decade. From assisting state park maintenance to…
The Mulberry River, which flows through three rugged Ozark counties, was designated as a “National Wild and Scenic River” by Congress in 1992. But now the…