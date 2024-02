One of the most sophisticated and successful collections of con men operated out of towns in Jasper County, Missouri. Kimberly Harper writes about them in her new book, Men of No Reputation: Robert Boatright, the Buckfoot Gang and the Fleecing of Middle America, published by the University of Arkansas Press. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with Harper about the book and about the Buckfoot Gang, an organization known as a con mob.