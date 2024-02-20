© 2024 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

A forum for the next Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

By Matthew Moore,
Daniel Breen
Published February 20, 2024 at 12:36 PM CST
The Arkansas Judiciary Justice Building in Little Rock.
John Sykes
/
Arkansas Advocate
The Arkansas Judiciary Justice Building in Little Rock.

Today marks the start of early voting in the March 5th primary in Arkansas. This election is also the one and only election to choose the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. Our partners at Little Rock Public Radio, along with the Central Arkansas Library System, recently held a candidate forum with the four candidates running for this office:

  • Karen Baker, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Barbara Womack Webb, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Rhonda Wood, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Jay Martin, attorney and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives

We hear an excerpt from that panel, moderated by Little Rock Public Radio’s news director Daniel Breen. You can hear the full forum or watch the forum as well.

Judicial elections Supreme Court
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer and currently serves as News Director of UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Daniel Breen
