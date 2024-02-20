A forum for the next Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

Today marks the start of early voting in the March 5th primary in Arkansas. This election is also the one and only election to choose the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. Our partners at Little Rock Public Radio, along with the Central Arkansas Library System, recently held a candidate forum with the four candidates running for this office:

Karen Baker, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice

Barbara Womack Webb, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice

Rhonda Wood, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice

Jay Martin, attorney and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives



We hear an excerpt from that panel, moderated by Little Rock Public Radio’s news director Daniel Breen. You can hear the full forum or watch the forum as well.