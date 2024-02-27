A bold ask leads to a bold biography of Senator Mitt Romney

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney sees himself as a man who solves crises. As a businessman, he helped right the ships of many companies through his work at Bain Capital. As governor of Massachusetts, he pulled the state out of a major budget deficit. In 2002, he essentially saved the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. In the book Romney: A Reckoning, we learn that perhaps there is just one crisis that might be unsolvable for the retiring Utah senator.

Author McKay Coppins will speak at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Thursday, February 29 as part of the CALS Speaker Series.