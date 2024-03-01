'Dune: Part Two:' Sequel space opera holds up

This week, Courtney Lanning reviewed Dune: Part Two.

On every technical level- this is a work of cinematic genius. The craft is expertly made, and it shows in every shot, every note of the music, and every scene that transports the audience to Arrakis.

Timothée Chalamet continues his ascent from space prince to cult messiah, and he digs deep for his mesmerizing and powerful performance as Paul Atreides. Everyone in this stacked cast commits all they can to the film and helps it transcend from an ordinary movie to a sci-fi epic.

If you loved the first movie, you'll love this one. And if you were bored by the long space opera, you'll still be bored here. It's nearly three hours long. So if you don't want to take the ride, don't. But if you do, you're in for a treat.