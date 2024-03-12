A millennium of history in 'Native Nations'
The upcoming book “Native Nations” delivers a history of the people of North America beginning with the 11th century. Kathleen DuVal, a professor of history at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, takes on myths of Native populations head on and offers details of great cities of the last millennium like Cahokia. She says the history of Indigenous people of North America is also very much part of the present since hundreds of sovereign nations exist on the continent.