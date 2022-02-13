Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Native American History
The one-person show And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey on the Trail of Tears will be presented three times this weekend at The Momentary in Bentonville (Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm) and we talked with playwright/actor DeLanna Studi about her work.
Pete Hartman speaks with Michelle Rathgaber from the Arkansas Archeological Survey who discusses the speaker series being held this November in honor of…
Artist Bobby C. Martin's latest exhibit "Some Things Sacred" uses family photos to show the tension between his Muscogee (Creek) heritage and…
After more than a year of being closed to visitors, the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville is planning to reopen its doors Apr. 2. Guests…
The Museum of Native American History has commissioned Muscogee artist Johnnie Diacon to paint a Trail of Tears mural as part of a joint exhibition with…
When he was a child, Commander John Herrington would play in a cardboard refigerator box and imagine he was an astronaut. In 2002, he became the first…
Tonight's Stigler Lecture in Archeology and Anthropology features Madonna L. Moss, professor of anthropological archeology at the University of Oregon.…
This weekend's Native American Cultural Celebration at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville uses pop culture as an entry point. Activities…
Dr. Greg Gagnon will speak tomorrow evening at the Museum of Native American History about American Indian history, culture, and issues.
The Civil War nullified federal government treaties with American Indian tribes allied with the Confederacy. When the war ended, sixteen tribes gathered…