New music programs on KUAF 3, ‘Armchair Boogie’ with Logan Simmons

Logan Simmons is a long time employee of local vinyl shop, Block Street Records.

Logan Simmons will host “Armchair Boogie” Sundays at 6pm on KUAF 3 beginning this weekend. It’s one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month. We’ll continue our conversations with the hosts of the new shows on Ozarks at Large. You can listen to KUAF 3 on your HD radio, through the free streams at our website or by asking your smart speaker to please play KUAF 3. The KUAF Radio Rumble kicking off the new shows is Friday night at Arsaga’s Mill District in Fayetteville from 6 to 9pm.