Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
live music
-
Saturday's Her Set, Her Sound at Prairie Street Live will feature seven women DJs performing together on the same bill for the first time. We discovered…
-
Join KUAF Friday, August 23, from noon until 2pm at the Fayetteville Public Library for the live broadcast of Ozarks at Large featuring the Fayetteville…
-
Live music takes to the streets with “Live at the Five and Dime,” a series of intimate sidewalk concerts presented by the University of Arkansas Music…
-
The University of Arkansas's Schola Cantorum, led by Stephen Caldwell, presented their winter concert, "A Child's Christmas in Wales," last week at the…
-
Welsh Pianist Llyr Williams tackles the complete solo piano repertoire of Beethoven in live reocdings from London's Wigmore Hall on his new 12-disc box…
-
The harp is not the first instrument that comes to mind in an indie rock setting- so the ethereal instrumentals of L.A.-based harpist Mary Lattimore are…
-
While on sabbatical last year, University of Arkansas music professor Chal Ragsdale arranged a new edition of "Lads of Wamphray Ballad" - a long-neglected…
-
Hear the entirety of the Fort Smith Chorale's winter concert titled "How Great Our Joy" in this on-demand stream. This live recording took place November…
-
The fall season of Trillium Salon Series launches this week with a world premiere performance of a violin duet, which the composer describes as "very…
-
The KUAF Fulbright chamber music fest continues this week with the music of lifelong pacifist Frank Bridge. This British composer taught Benjamin Britten,…