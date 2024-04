Yesterday on Ozarks at Large, we heard from Soldier Songs and Voices, a program that connects vets through music, performance and songwriting. The group will host a program at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History tonight. And to preview, we hear more from the session with Soldier Songs and Voices' Lee Haight, Jim Hale and B.R. Lang recorded in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio.