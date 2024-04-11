Razorback fans warmly welcome new men's basketball coach

Last night in front of a raucous crowd in Bud Walton Arena, the Arkansas Razorbacks announced their newest head basketball coach, John Calipari. University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek told the crowd that after former head coach Eric Musselman announced he would be leaving, he quickly began the search for a replacement.

Calipari previously coached at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Memphis, and most recently at the University of Kentucky for 15 years. Yurachek says the reason he landed on Calipari was that he shared his vision for the men’s basketball program.

Calipari sat with Chuck Barrett, the voice of the Razorbacks for an interview style introduction to the fanbase.

Calipari said the thing he loves about being a coach is bringing players, coaches, and staff together, and that’s something he looks forward to accomplishing at Arkansas.

As of right now, Calipari’s roster is pretty empty. Between graduation, the transfer portal, and the NBA, Calipari is left with just one player on the 2024-25 squad. Yurachek says he’s really confident that he can put together a team really quickly. And by the sound of the crowd, Razorback fans are, too.