Sound Perimeter: More trombone

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to two examples of music written for the trombone, a truly dynamic instrument that adds depth, richness, and character to any musical ensemble. Music by Dorothy Gates, Hana Beloglavec and Papo Vazquez.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.