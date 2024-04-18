© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: More trombone

By Lia Uribe
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:34 PM CDT

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to two examples of music written for the trombone, a truly dynamic instrument that adds depth, richness, and character to any musical ensemble. Music by Dorothy GatesHana Beloglavec and Papo Vazquez.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Ozarks at Large Sound PerimetertromboneMusic
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
