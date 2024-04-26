© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

BLK ELK Media hosts 'Art in Motion' featuring custom 'resto-mod' motorcycles

By Jack Travis
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:07 PM CDT
BLK ELK Media
/
Contributed

BLK ELK Media is a Fayetteville-based production company primarily known for outdoor and adventure photography and videography. However, this Saturday, the organization is hosting an art gallery titled “Art in Motion.” The event will feature an array of custom “resto-mod” motorcycles, restored originals from artist Taylor Art Stjerna of One Up Moto Garage, and visual art from creatives at Blk Elk.

The event may seem like a departure from BLK ELK’s normal practices, but co-founder Daniel Mitchell says that “Art in Motion” perfectly illustrates his company’s mission. He connected with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis over the phone this week to explain more.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arts and CultureLocal EventsMotorcycles
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
