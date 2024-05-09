© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Cureate Courses' leader, graduates reflect on program

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:30 PM CDT

Cureate Courses' graduates are local food entrepreneurs, wholesalers, restaurateurs, farmers and chefs. For months, the participants learned business and networking skills while still perfecting their food. The latest version ended last month with the Eclipse Food Festival, presented by Cureate and FORGE. This week, Allie Jones, owner of JAML Jams, Katie Helams, proprietor of Grow NWA, and Kim Bryden, the CEO of Cureate, joined Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams at the Carver Center for Public Radio.

Ozarks at Large FoodEntrepreneurs
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
