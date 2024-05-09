Cureate Courses' leader, graduates reflect on program
Cureate Courses' graduates are local food entrepreneurs, wholesalers, restaurateurs, farmers and chefs. For months, the participants learned business and networking skills while still perfecting their food. The latest version ended last month with the Eclipse Food Festival, presented by Cureate and FORGE. This week, Allie Jones, owner of JAML Jams, Katie Helams, proprietor of Grow NWA, and Kim Bryden, the CEO of Cureate, joined Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams at the Carver Center for Public Radio.