Entrepreneurs
-
The winner of this month's Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit pitch contest, Ryan Shelton with PhotoniCare, is working to make it easier for doctors and…
-
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, the state's only refugee resettment agency, has started a 13-week entrepreneurship program to train and mentor aspiring…
-
COVID-19 put a halt to much of the tourism industry in 2020, which forced Shelby Matussak to relocate from Alaska back to his old stomping grounds in…
-
Investing in farmland as a financial asset is becoming a more viable option, thanks in part to Carter Malloy and his new business Acretrader. Acretrader,…
-
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has released a multimedia report of a new study exploring the opportunities, barriers and resource gaps for women of…
-
The annual Startup Junkie Startup Crawl isn't taking place the same way in 2020, but the first-ever IdeaFame Pitch Competition will give anybody in…
-
Startup Junkie is hosting the NWA Startup Crawl in Fayetteville Aug. 13. The annual event allows participants to sample beer while meeting local…
-
Think back to the summer when your were a kid. What did you do when you needed to make some quick cash? If you're like most Americans, you probably…
-
When a clerk hands us our change, we might toss it in our purse or pants pocket and if we make it home with our coins, it might get deposited in a jar or…
-
The Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub at the University of Arkansas opened Friday adding to a growing list of resources for entrepreneurs as the…