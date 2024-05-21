$2.1 million towards expanding nursing at NWACC

A $2.1 million grant distributed to Northwest Arkansas Community College and area hospitals is designed to expand the college’s nursing program. The money is being shared with Northwest Health Systems and Mercy and will be directed toward salaries and equipment to help educate new nurses. The grant is part of the Arkansas Linking Industry to Grow Nurses, or ALIGN. Kyle Kellams spoke with Mark Wallenmeyer, the dean of health professions at Northwest Arkansas Community College.