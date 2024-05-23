A lifelong love of poetry led to 'I Now Pronounce You' for Caroline Earleywine
Caroline Earleywine’s poetry examines teaching, love, friendship, coming out and how all of those topics intertwine with each other. Her collection “I Now Pronounce You” is her first full collection of her work, following her chapbook, “Lesbian Fashion Struggles.” She spent ten years teaching high school English in central Arkansas. She’ll discuss and read her poetry at Pearl’s Books in downtown Fayetteville on May 30th.