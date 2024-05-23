© 2024 KUAF
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

A lifelong love of poetry led to 'I Now Pronounce You' for Caroline Earleywine

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:20 PM CDT

Caroline Earleywine’s poetry examines teaching, love, friendship, coming out and how all of those topics intertwine with each other. Her collection “I Now Pronounce You” is her first full collection of her work, following her chapbook, “Lesbian Fashion Struggles.” She spent ten years teaching high school English in central Arkansas. She’ll discuss and read her poetry at Pearl’s Books in downtown Fayetteville on May 30th.

Ozarks at Large PoetryPearl's BooksArkansas Authors
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
