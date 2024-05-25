Amanda Churchill wants to tell stories without being ashamed of who you are
Amanda Churchill’s debut novel The Turtle House is a story of a grandmother and granddaughter getting to know each other and discovering things about each other few other people, if any, know. From a contemporary setting in small-town Texas to pre-war Japan, the story navigates the idea of what could have been and what can still be. Amanda Churchill will discuss and read from The Turtle House Thursday night at Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville.