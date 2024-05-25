Arkansas ACLU files lawsuit to defend gender-neutral state ID option

Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas filed a lawsuit on behalf of five plaintiffs against the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. They are challenging a recent emergency rule that restricts the ability of transgender and nonbinary Arkansans to self-identify their gender on driver’s licenses. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with ACLU Arkansas legal director John Williams and plaintiff Brandyn Gallagher about the lawsuit and the current period for public comment against the change.

There is currently an ongoing period for public comment on the emergency rule. The public hearing will be held June 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. in the basement conference room B401 of the Joel Y Ledbetter Building, at 1816 West 7th Street in Little Rock, Arkansas. All interested parties may attend and present their views on the proposed rule, or submit written comments to the Department of Finance and Administration via P.O. box (P.O. Box 1272, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203) or email (public.comment@dfa.arkansas.gov). For more information, you can visit the DFA website or ACLU Arkansas.