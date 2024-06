Dr. Danielle Williams, Assistant Vice Chancellor & Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance and member of the NWA MLK Council, talks with Chris and Lindsey about the history, evolution, and meaning of Juneteenth, now a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas at the end of the Civil War. University of Arkansas' 26th annual celebration of Juneteenth. Freedom Fest will take place at Shiloh Square in Springdale, June 17th from 1-9 p.m with musical performances by Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Ohio Players, Young Joc, the Funk Factory, and more. Freedom Fest is a family-friendly, free event.

Listen • 43:42