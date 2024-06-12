© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

NWA runners lace up for Global Running Day

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:06 PM CDT
Daniel Caruth
/
kuaf

Last week, runners from across the region came together to celebrate the 2024 Global Running Day in downtown Bentonville for an event sponsored by local running store Rush Running Company. The day kicked off with a test run of the new Nike Pegasus 41 shoe, free coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab and a 6 a.m. 5k jog. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth joined in to hear from local runners about why they love the sport and what makes northwest Arkansas a good place to pick up the habit.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
