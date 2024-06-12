NWA runners lace up for Global Running Day

Last week, runners from across the region came together to celebrate the 2024 Global Running Day in downtown Bentonville for an event sponsored by local running store Rush Running Company. The day kicked off with a test run of the new Nike Pegasus 41 shoe, free coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab and a 6 a.m. 5k jog. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth joined in to hear from local runners about why they love the sport and what makes northwest Arkansas a good place to pick up the habit.

1 of 5 — download (7).jpg Daniel Caruth / kuaf 2 of 5 — download (8).jpg Daniel Caruth / kuaf 3 of 5 — download (9).jpg Daniel Caruth / kuaf 4 of 5 — download (10).jpg Daniel Caruth / kuaf 5 of 5 — download (11).jpg Daniel Caruth / kuaf