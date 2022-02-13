-
Achilles International Arkansas is a local running group that pairs runners with athletes with disabilities. The nonprofit is hosting a virtual run this…
-
Atlanta is hosting the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon Feb. 29. Athletes who qualified for the trials have been preparing for the race,…
-
The U.S. Trail Running Conference is coming to Fayetteville in 2020. The event will be held in October with three days of activities for trail race…
-
The fifth annual Kessler Trail Run is set for this Saturday at 9 am. The run is sponsored by the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association and helps raise…
-
Over the last 28 years, the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival has raised more than $500,000 for Northwest Arkansas high schools. This year, festival…