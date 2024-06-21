© 2024 KUAF
One America Movement hosts interfaith summit in Bentonville

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:29 PM CDT
COURTESY
/
One America Movement

This Saturday Bentonville Community Church is holding an interfaith peace summit. The series of talks and workshops will be put on by the national groupOne America Movement - a nonpartisan organization that partners with local faith leaders in communities across the country to facilitate dialog and breach the political divide. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth spoke with the northwest Arkansas Outreach Coordinator for One America ahead of Saturday's summit.

The NWA Peace Summit is this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bentonville Community Church. It is free and open to the public with breakfast and lunch provided.

Religion Civics Bentonville
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Related Content