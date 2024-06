The UARK Jazz Festival continues this week on the University of Arkansas campus. Papo Vazquez, a Grammy-nominated Trombonist and composer, will be in residency for part of the week. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Papo over Zoom, joined by Lia Uribe, host of Sound Perimeter, and Ferndano Valencia, the director of the University of Arkansas Latin American Ensemble and percussion instructor.

