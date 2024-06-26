© 2024 KUAF
New tornado documentation methods affect historic 'Tornado Alley'

By Jack Travis
Published June 26, 2024 at 4:37 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

As Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma continue to recover after more than a dozen tornadoes wrecked the region one month ago today, the impact of such storms is fresh on people’s minds. 

Last year, Scientific American published an article warning people that ‘Tornado Alley’ is migrating eastward. The quote-un-quote “Alley” is an oval-shaped area centered on northeastern Texas and south-central Oklahoma where tornadoes would often occur from the 1950s to the '90s. 

The new model places the alley on top of Tennessee and western Kentucky, with much of east Arkansas in the affected area as well. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis recently spoke with Steve Piltz, head meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Forecast Office in Tulsa, about this new prediction. He said that while the new model may not be inaccurate, the verbiage the study uses may mislead people.

A graphic displaying historical tornado data compared with modern measurements.
Niloufar Nouri and Naresh Devineni, Environmental Research Communications, Vol. 4; February 2022
/
scientificamerican.com
A graphic displaying historical tornado data compared with modern measurements.

Ozarks at Large TornadoNational Weather Service
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
