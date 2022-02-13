Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
National Weather Service
-
Severe winter storm conditions are approaching our region this week. The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicts significant amounts of snow, ice and…
-
This month, the National Weather Service celebrated its 150th anniversary. The agency's mission is to provide data, observations, forecasts, and warnings…
-
A study published this month suggests Tornado Alley might be shifting east. The study found that there was an increase of conditions that favor tornadoes…
-
Steve Piltz from the National Weather Service in Tulsa explains how upgraded technology in Washington D.C. will affect weather forecasts in our…
-
For our monthly spaces series, we tour the Tulsa National Weather Service office.