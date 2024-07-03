© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Former ACLU director Sandra Kurjiaka visits KUAF's Listening Lab

By Sophia Nourani,
Emerson Alexander
Published July 3, 2024 at 2:16 PM CDT
NWA Equality
NWA Equality

This past weekend, the city of Fayetteville teamed up with N-W-A Equality to bring former Arkansas ACLU director and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Sandra Kurjiaka to speak at Fayetteville’s annual pride festivities. Sandra also took some time to speak on her experience as both an activist and queer person in Arkansas in KUAF's Listening Lab. This piece is an excerpt of that conversation between Sandra and Washington County’s Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford.

For more on the Listening Lab, and to hear the full conversation once it becomes available, visit the Listening Lab website.

Tags
Ozarks at Large NWA PrideLGBTQIA2S+
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Emerson Alexander
Emerson Alexander is the coordinator of KUAF's Listening Lab.
See stories by Emerson Alexander
Related Content