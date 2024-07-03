Former ACLU director Sandra Kurjiaka visits KUAF's Listening Lab

This past weekend, the city of Fayetteville teamed up with N-W-A Equality to bring former Arkansas ACLU director and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Sandra Kurjiaka to speak at Fayetteville’s annual pride festivities. Sandra also took some time to speak on her experience as both an activist and queer person in Arkansas in KUAF's Listening Lab. This piece is an excerpt of that conversation between Sandra and Washington County’s Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford.

For more on the Listening Lab, and to hear the full conversation once it becomes available, visit the Listening Lab website.

