Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Examining privacy with 'Human Privacy in Virtual and Physical Worlds'

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:56 PM CDT

Maintaining privacy in a digital age can be a challenge— or not depending upon how you define privacy. A new book, Human Privacy in Virtual and Physical Worlds, examines privacy from many different disciplines. The book collects essays and thoughts from several different Arkansas-based scholars, and it was edited by the University of Arkansas' Lynda Coon and Mary Lacity. She came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the new work.

University of Arkansas
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
