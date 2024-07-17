Examining privacy with 'Human Privacy in Virtual and Physical Worlds'
Maintaining privacy in a digital age can be a challenge— or not depending upon how you define privacy. A new book, Human Privacy in Virtual and Physical Worlds, examines privacy from many different disciplines. The book collects essays and thoughts from several different Arkansas-based scholars, and it was edited by the University of Arkansas' Lynda Coon and Mary Lacity. She came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the new work.