Anvil Fest returns for two-day music showcase at Mount Sequoyah

Anvil Fest is back again this year, taking place on Aug. 16 and 17 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Anvil Fest was founded by local artist and music aficionado Raif Box, and is a community-based event designed to help connect local musicians around the area with resources to help them grow. This two-day showcase of artists highlights bands that have performed on Anvil Sessions, a collaboration between KUAF Public Radio and Raif’s Holy Anvil Recording Company.

Reporter Sophia Nourani speaks with Raif Box, Holy Anvil Recording Company, Mason Rios with Supermodel and Gardensnakes, Ian Garrett with Midnight Wagon and Mike Hair from Obliviate. KUAF will be sponsoring a table at Anvil Fest, which will be taking place on Aug. 16 and 17 on Mount Sequoyah. This is a ticketed event, and more details can be found here. Stay tuned to the show and online to find out how you can win free tickets to the festival.