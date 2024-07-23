NWA Black Heritage holds gathering to discuss historic district, bike safety

The NWA Black Heritage Association is continuing to work on a proposed Black Historic District in Fayetteville. The organization will hold a community gathering Friday night at Walker Park to offer a chance to learn more about the effort. The association is also partnering with Bike POC and Pedal Kids USA to provide bike youth courses and a bike safety clinic. Emma Willis, the founder of Impact Period, the consulting firm leading the establishment effort, was in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about the event.