Nonprofit radio station KDIV 98.7 FM re-introduces itself to NWA

Gospel, blues, jazz, hip-hop, soul, and more can be heard every day in Fayetteville on nonprofit radio station KDIV 98.7 FM. The station is getting ready to re-introduce itself to the community with an open house on July 29 at its new space on Sunbridge Drive. Reggie Brasfield, the station’s executive director, and Ryan Versey, a volunteer at KDIV and KUAF’s underwriting director, talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the mission of KDIV.