© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Nonprofit radio station KDIV 98.7 FM re-introduces itself to NWA

By Kyle Kellams,
Ryan Versey
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT

Gospel, blues, jazz, hip-hop, soul, and more can be heard every day in Fayetteville on nonprofit radio station KDIV 98.7 FM. The station is getting ready to re-introduce itself to the community with an open house on July 29 at its new space on Sunbridge Drive. Reggie Brasfield, the station’s executive director, and Ryan Versey, a volunteer at KDIV and KUAF’s underwriting director, talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the mission of KDIV.

Tags
Ozarks at Large RadioNonprofits
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Ryan Versey
Ryan Versey is KUAF's underwriting director.
See stories by Ryan Versey
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Eureka Springs Theater Company brings holiday radio drama to the stage
    Kyle Kellams
    Eureka Springs Theater Company is bringing live theater to Eureka Springs for a pair of holiday-themed nights. Close to a dozen performers will help bring four holiday radio scripts to life in front of an audience at Base Camp Event Venue on Thursday and Friday nights. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with artistic director for Eureka Springs Theater Company Lisa Tricomi and Chaon Cross, one of the actors in the company, to learn more about the production.
  • Archives from the Pryor Center
    Lum & Abner, Early Arkansas Celebrities
    Kyle Kellams
    For more than 25 years, Lum & Abner was one of the most popular radio comedies in the country. The show was the creation of two Mena-area natives and University of Arkansas alumni, Chet Lauck and Norris Goff. They became household names and even encouraged a small town in Arkansas to officially change its name. We use the Pryor Center Archives to remember Lum & Abner.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    'Bats and Bluegrass' brings Cave Springs together, a radio revival
    Daniel Caruth
    On today's show, the Illinois River Watershed Partnership combines bluegrass and bats for a conservation-themed event. Plus, the second summer for the University of Arkansas’ Master's program in Black sacred music is nearing the end. Plus, a non-profit radio station with a mission of community and music is ready to show off its new home.