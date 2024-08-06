© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A five-year update on NWA residents' thoughts about their quality of life

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:45 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

The Walton Family Foundation’s latest quality of life survey indicates that most northwest Arkansas residents are happy with life in the region. Approximately 64% of respondents termed life in the region as “excellent” or “very good," but this shows a slight dip from years past. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Robert Burns, the foundation's Home Region Program Director, about the survey’s results.

———————————————————————————————————————
————————————————————————————————————————

