A five-year update on NWA residents' thoughts about their quality of life

The Walton Family Foundation’s latest quality of life survey indicates that most northwest Arkansas residents are happy with life in the region. Approximately 64% of respondents termed life in the region as “excellent” or “very good," but this shows a slight dip from years past. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Robert Burns, the foundation's Home Region Program Director, about the survey’s results.

